Trump Super PAC Files Ethics Complaint Against DeSantis

Though Ron DeSantis hasn’t even announced his candidacy for the presidency yet, a Trump-supporting super PAC has filed an ethics complaint against him with the Florida Commission on Ethics.

According to the 15-page complaint, the Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., is calling on the commission to investigate DeSantis for allegedly “leveraging his elected office and breaching his associated duties in a coordinated effort to develop his national profile, enrich himself and his political allies, and influence the national electorate.”

Though publicly noncommittal, privately sources say DeSantis’ presidential candidacy for the upcoming presidential election is inevitable. As such, the complaint claims that DeSantis is “already a de facto candidate for President of the United States,” because he has been engaging in various activities, such as meeting with donors, reaching out to potential staff through his allies, and courting influential Republicans in early-voting states. The complaint requests that the commission take disciplinary action against DeSantis by either removing him from office, publicly censuring him, or imposing a fine.

Donald Trump has been intensifying his attack on DeSantis, who recent polls show is Trump’s strongest potential GOP challenger, for many weeks now. Has has used derogatory nicknames and attacked DeSantis’ previous policy positions on issues such as Florida’s COVID-19 response. Trump’s allies clearly recognize the threat DeSantis presents to Trump’s plans to win the GOP nomination in 2024, and are doing their part to try to help Trump stave off a challenge from the young and extremely popular governor.

In the event that DeSantis enters the race, Trump will most certainly continue intensifying his attacks, with the aim of making DeSantis unpalatable to GOP primary voters and clearing a path to win the nomination that he feels entitled to. But DeSantis has so far managed to handle the barrage of attacks from Trump with class and restraint—two qualities that Trump and his allies have unfortunately been lacking recently.

DeSantis’ team is naturally scoffing at the ridiculous claims. “Adding this to the list of frivolous and politically motivated attacks. It’s inappropriate to use state ethics complaints for partisan purposes,” DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement.

In the end, this ridiculous stunt is just the latest proof that Team Trump fears DeSantis entering the race—as they should. Even diehard Trump supporters have been feeling “Trump fatigue” and are hungry for fresh leadership.