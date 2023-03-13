After Ignoring East Palestine, Biden Scrambles to Help Silicon Valley

On Monday, Joe Biden wasn’t just itching to blame Trump for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank; he was also patting himself on the back, insisting his “quick action” saved the banking industry from collapse.

“Today, thanks to the quick action of my administration over the past few days, Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them,” Biden claimed. “Small businesses across the country that had deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they’ll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills. And their hardworking employees can breathe easier as well.”

Related: No, Trump Isn’t to Blame for the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

It sure sounds like Biden is taking credit for The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which insures deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, but I digress.

Weeks ago, in the aftermath of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment that caused a huge environmental disaster, Joe Biden wasn’t rushing to take credit for anything. In fact, he wasn’t rushing to do anything at all. That red swath of Ohio was cruelly ignored and denied the federal assistance they repeatedly begged for.

But Silicon Valley, on the other hand, is the headquarters of Big Tech Censorship of conservative viewpoints, where there are millions if not billions of dollars just waiting to be processed by ActBlue and sent to the campaign coffers of Democrats. Biden had to get up at 9 a.m. on Monday (something his former press secretary insists he never does) to ensure his left-wing allies know that he’s got their back — even if he didn’t actually do anything.

If you’re a resident of East Palestine, I can’t imagine how it must feel to see the federal government tripping over itself to prove to the Democrat donors in Silicon Valley that they have nothing to worry about.

Had it not been for Donald Trump, the Biden administration may never have given East Palestine the attention it deserved. It wasn’t until after Trump announced his intention to visit East Palestine that FEMA finally agreed to bring resources and assistance there. In fact, they’d refused a request for aid just one day prior. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had also failed to visit East Palestine, only finding the time and resources to go after Donald Trump announced his plan to visit. Buttigieg’s visit took place (literally) the day after Trump’s. Joe Biden still hasn’t shown up, though, and likely never will.

“Joe Biden will probably visit Silicon Valley Bank before he visits East Palestine,” observed Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-Mont.)

Joe Biden will probably visit Silicon Valley Bank before he visits East Palestine — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 13, 2023

Biden also went to Ukraine to let them know that they can depend on endless aid from American taxpayers.

The man who promised to be a president for all Americans showed his true colors when he slept through an environmental disaster in red-state America, but didn’t hit the snooze button when his donors in Silicon Valley needed help after a bank collapse. And that tells us everything.