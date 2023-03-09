Tucker Carlson's Narrative-Busting J6 Coverage Is Ratings Juggernaut

Tucker Carlson isn’t only triggering the left; he’s reeling in the viewers with this Jan. 6 coverage, complete with videos that the radical left never wanted you to see.

Tucker Carlson Tonight brought in 4.1 million total viewers on Tuesday night, which also boosted prime-time numbers.

“The very strong prime time number was anchored by Tucker Carlson, who brought in 4.14 million total viewers as his show sparked controversy on Monday night for his Jan. 6th coverage. Fox prime time doubled MSNBC’s average of 1.49 million total viewers and brought in more than six times the viewers of CNN. CNN’s prime time average came in at 451,000 total viewers,” Mediaite reported.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously called for Tucker to be censored earlier in the week, insisting that Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch “has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth, and from letting him go on again and again and again.”

Critics have claimed that the never-before-seen footage was “cherry-picked,” which was unfair considering how much work the Democrats had put into cherry-picking their own one-sided version of the events of that day during the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings. Among other things, the footage shows Capitol Police escorting the so-called “QAnon Shaman” around the Capitol and letting him into spaces, and other footage shows Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick walking around after the alleged attack, contradicting liberal claims that was killed in the riot.