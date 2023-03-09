Chuck Schumer Was Too Scared to Appear on Tucker Carlson

After calling for Tucker Carlson to be censored for daring to show the full story of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was reportedly invited to appear on Tucker’s show.

It would have been a good opportunity to see the two men debate the public’s right to know everything that happened on that day, but, alas, if you thought Chuck Schumer would ever have the guts to face off with Tucker Carlson, you’re kidding yourself.

“I was invited on Tucker Carlson’s show. I will agree to go on after Tucker Carlson admits to his viewers live on air that he has been lying to them about the 2020 elections and about what happened on January 6th,” Schumer tweeted Tuesday evening.

Of course, Tucker Carlson would never admit to lying about something that he never lied about, so Schumer’s condition was just an excuse not to appear on the program.

Schumer had called for Tucker to be censored earlier in the week, insisting that Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch “has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth, and from letting him go on again and again and again.”

Strong words from a man too afraid to say them to Tucker Carlson’s face.