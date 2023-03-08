Tucker Carlson Blasts Those Calling for Censoring His January 6 Exposé

Tucker Carlson’s exposé of the events of January 6, 2021, continued Tuesday night, and once again, it obliterated the carefully crafted, one-sided presentation by the partisan J6 Committee. This prompted outrage from the usual suspects, which Carlson addressed Tuesday night.

“You don’t often see the Senate Majority Leader [Schumer] openly call for censorship on the floor of the Senate as if that was totally normal and didn’t contradict the spirit and the letter of the First Amendment, but of course, it does,” Carlson said. “But what’s really happening here? What you’re seeing is hysteria — the overstatement, the crazed hyperbole, the red-in-the-face anger — what is that? Well, it’s not outrage, of course. It’s fear. It’s panic. Those videos — which we did not retouch, which we brought to you after running every one by the Capitol Police to make certain that we didn’t imperil anybody, we told you that last night — those videos touch a nerve because they’re a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months. And not just Chuck Schumer.”

Yes, sadly, there have been plenty of voices on the Republican side of the aisle, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sens. Tom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) who, for whatever reason, don’t want the public to know the whole truth.

“And from this, we learned two things,” Carlson observed. “One, we’re getting close to what they really care about. And you have to ask yourself, why is it so important that they would degrade themselves by telling such obvious lies and calling for censorship? Why? What are they trying to protect? That might be worth exploring — and we plan to — and the second thing that we learned from this is that they’re on the same side.”

Watch Part 2 of Carlson’s exposé: