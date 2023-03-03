LGBTQ-Activist Mayor Linked to Buttigieg Arrested for Child Porn

The Democratic mayor of College Park, Maryland, who is openly homosexual and fancied himself a role model for LGBTQ youth, was arrested on dozens of counts of possessing and distributing child pornography on Thursday morning.

Forty-seven-year-old Patrick Lewis Wojahn, the first openly homosexual mayor of his city, has been a frequent visitor to the White House, having attended LGBTQ events hosted by Joe Biden. Wojahn described Biden as “the most pro-LGBTQ President in US history!” Wojahn and his partner were also invited to Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House.

Wojahn also boasted about being “mentored” by Pete Buttigieg after the two met in 2015 at the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, D.C., where Wojahn explained that Buttigieg “was assigned to be my buddy.”

The two men discussed “the difficulties of being an openly gay mayor, with Buttigieg sharing with his mentee the story of his coming out while serving in office,” he explained in a 2019 interview. They have maintained a good relationship since then.

Wojahn is now facing 40 counts of possessing child sexually exploitative material and 16 counts of felony child porn distribution.