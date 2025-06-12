Gas Prices Are Down in 2025, and They're Even Lower Than Expected

Have you noticed gas prices going down where you live? You’re not alone. President Donald Trump promised lower gas prices upon his reelection, and we’re seeing them.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices are down 32 cents from a year ago. 

Of course, prices vary by region, but every sector of the country has seen prices go down anywhere from 17 cents to 51 cents over the past 12 months.

GasBuddy is showing that prices continue to trend downward.

What’s even more encouraging is that gas prices are lower than the predictions. GasBuddy publishes an annual gasoline forecast, and prices in March, April, and May were below GasBuddy’s expectations.

“For March, the range was $3.18-$3.41, with the average forecast at $3.30,” my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote on Wednesday. “The actual average was at $3.09, however, for a difference of -$0.21. It only gets better from there. The range for April was $3.24-$3.67, with the average forecast at $3.46 and the actual average at $3.17, for a difference of -$0.29. May was the best of all so far, with a range of $3.34-$3.55, an average forecast of $3.45, and the actual average at $3.15. That's a difference of -$0.30.”

February’s gas prices were only one cent above GasBuddy’s predicted average. But June is showing a continued encouraging trend. As of June 9, GasBuddy reports the national average at $3.07 per gallon (for what it’s worth, AAA shows an average of $3.128, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average is $3.108); however, GasBuddy’s predicted average for June is $3.38.

Granted, we’re early in the month, and many factors can cause prices to fluctuate — hurricane season and tensions in the Middle East may give us a spike, for example — but the trends are looking great. GasBuddy is also predicting further downward trends as 2025 progresses.

Even though GasBuddy released its outlook before Trump’s inauguration, the report downplays the president’s power to affect energy prices. At the same time, the report throws Joe Biden under the bus for his administration’s policies that made gas prices rise to record levels.

Flashback: U.S. Oil & Gas Association Savagely Burns Biden for His 'Bring Down Gas Prices' Tweet

The truth is that Trump’s economic policies are helping Americans across the board, and gas prices are one effect. Reversing the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policies has helped to significantly lower prices.

Of course, action is better than talk. Remember how Biden lectured the oil and gas industry about lowering prices by just lowering them (as if it’s as simple as changing the prices on a whim)?

Thankfully, the adults are in charge now, and we have policies that bring lower gas prices. That’s something we can all be happy about.

