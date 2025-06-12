Gas Prices Are Down in 2025, and They're Even Lower Than Expected

Have you noticed gas prices going down where you live? You’re not alone. President Donald Trump promised lower gas prices upon his reelection, and we’re seeing them.

Advertisement

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices are down 32 cents from a year ago.

Of course, prices vary by region, but every sector of the country has seen prices go down anywhere from 17 cents to 51 cents over the past 12 months.

GasBuddy is showing that prices continue to trend downward.

This week's #GasPriceUpdate is here! What does gas cost where you live right now? ⛽



National average: $3.07/gal

Median price: $2.94/gal

Most common price: $2.99/gal

Highest state: California ($4.63)

Lowest state: Mississippi ($2.60) pic.twitter.com/OYjN1EJEkV — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) June 9, 2025

What’s even more encouraging is that gas prices are lower than the predictions. GasBuddy publishes an annual gasoline forecast, and prices in March, April, and May were below GasBuddy’s expectations.

“For March, the range was $3.18-$3.41, with the average forecast at $3.30,” my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote on Wednesday. “The actual average was at $3.09, however, for a difference of -$0.21. It only gets better from there. The range for April was $3.24-$3.67, with the average forecast at $3.46 and the actual average at $3.17, for a difference of -$0.29. May was the best of all so far, with a range of $3.34-$3.55, an average forecast of $3.45, and the actual average at $3.15. That's a difference of -$0.30.”

Advertisement

February’s gas prices were only one cent above GasBuddy’s predicted average. But June is showing a continued encouraging trend. As of June 9, GasBuddy reports the national average at $3.07 per gallon (for what it’s worth, AAA shows an average of $3.128, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average is $3.108); however, GasBuddy’s predicted average for June is $3.38.

Granted, we’re early in the month, and many factors can cause prices to fluctuate — hurricane season and tensions in the Middle East may give us a spike, for example — but the trends are looking great. GasBuddy is also predicting further downward trends as 2025 progresses.

Even though GasBuddy released its outlook before Trump’s inauguration, the report downplays the president’s power to affect energy prices. At the same time, the report throws Joe Biden under the bus for his administration’s policies that made gas prices rise to record levels.

Flashback: U.S. Oil & Gas Association Savagely Burns Biden for His 'Bring Down Gas Prices' Tweet

The truth is that Trump’s economic policies are helping Americans across the board, and gas prices are one effect. Reversing the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policies has helped to significantly lower prices.

Advertisement

Of course, action is better than talk. Remember how Biden lectured the oil and gas industry about lowering prices by just lowering them (as if it’s as simple as changing the prices on a whim)?

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril.



Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden Archived (@POTUS46Archive) July 2, 2022

Thankfully, the adults are in charge now, and we have policies that bring lower gas prices. That’s something we can all be happy about.

You can help us in our calling to report the truth with the conservative perspective you crave and a dash of style by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

Our VIPs are the lifeblood of what we do, and they invest in our mission — plus they receive some great rewards, including exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and commenting privileges.

It’s a great time to become a VIP because you can get 60% off your VIP membership when you use the code FIGHT. Come join us!