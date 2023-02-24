NTSB Chair Debunks Biden Admin Claims That Trump Is to Blame for Train Derailment

The Biden administration has come under a lot of fire for its poor and slow response to the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. In an effort to deflect some criticism for its incompetence, they’ve tried, repeatedly, I might add, to blame deregulation under the Trump administration for the derailment happening in the first place.

During his disastrous visit to East Palestine on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg once again suggested that Trump-era deregulation was to blame for the derailment.

“One thing [Trump] could do is express support for reversing the deregulation that happened on his watch,” he told a reporter. “I heard him say he had nothing to do with it, even though it was in his administration. So if you have nothing to do with it, and they did it in his administration against his will, maybe he could come out and say that — that he supports us moving in a different direction.”

“And we’re not afraid to own our policies when it comes to raising the bar on regulation,” Buttigieg continued. “And I’ve got to think that him indicating that this is something that everybody, no matter how much you disagree on politics and presidential campaigns, can get behind. Higher fines, tougher regulations on safety, Congress untying our hands on braking rules, all the other things that go with that. That’d be a nice thing for him to do.”

REPORTER: "How can [Trump] help?" PETE BUTTIGIEG: "Express support for reversing the deregulation that happened on his watch." pic.twitter.com/6WXJAqALxd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 23, 2023

But, the braking rules that Buttigieg keeps citing as the reason for the derailment weren’t at fault, said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy during an appearance on CNN.

“[E]ven with the 20 cars with toxic materials, under current safety rules, that train still did not qualify for designation as a high-hazard flammable train, which would have gotten it — or required at least, a newer, safer braking system,” began CNN host Jake Tapper. “So, that rule as it stands right now clearly was inadequate for the citizens of East Palestine. Why not add the newer braking system to any train carrying hazardous material, not just those with more than 20 cars of hazardous material?”

“The NTSB has looked at electronically controlled pneumatic braking for a number of years and we did some testing as well. Certainly, it would improve safety. But for this investigation and for this derailment, ECP brakes would not have prevented the derailment,” Homendy explained. “The wheel bearing failed on car number 23, so even with ECP brakes, the derailment would have occurred, the fire would have ensued, and the five vinyl chloride tank cars would still have to be vented and burned.”

So, Homendy debunked all lies being pushed by the Biden administration. It’s time for Democrats to put the petty finger-pointing behind them and help the community.