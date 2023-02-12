Joe Biden Is Still Coming for Your Gas Stove

Last month, we found out that the Biden administration was considering banning gas stoves because they’re allegedly bad for the environment and also kinda racist for some reason. After outrage seemed to cause the admin to back down, it looks like the plan is still on.

Even though about 40% of homes (including mine) have gas stoves, the administration claimed that Biden’s best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with a girl who read a study that claims that these appliances are silent killers because of the pollution they put out. I guess it’s pretty serious.

Curiously, the Biden administration refused to cite any specific studies to back up its claim. But it did add that the alleged environmental impact of gas stoves allegedly disproportionately affects minority and low-income groups more than other demographics. So don’t question the narrative, you racist!

The plan to ban gas stoves was widely mocked, and the Biden administration quickly backtracked. But a month after the proposal was first revealed, Washington is trying to move it forward.

Last week, Biden’s Department of Energy proposed new regulations that would create stricter efficiency standards for gas stoves. The DOE acknowledges that more than half of gas stove models on the market today wouldn’t comport with the proposed standards. but the department insists it’s not pushing a ban. The head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) claims that the agency had no plans for a ban, and the White House says that Joe Biden doesn’t support banning gas stoves.

“We are not proposing bans on either,” the DOE said in a statement. “Every major manufacturer has products that meet or exceed the requirements proposed today.”

But according to Americans for Tax Reform, the DOE’s new standards would actually block as much as 95% of gas stove models — which sure feels like a ban to me.

It’s not surprising that the Biden administration wasn’t going to give up after the backlash. In fact, Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) admitted that despite claims to the contrary from the administration, an all-out ban on gas stoves was still very possible.

And it seems they’re following through with it, and they couldn’t care less what the public thinks.

“This approach by DOE could effectively ban gas appliances,” Jill Notini, vice president at the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, told Bloomberg News. “We are concerned this approach could eliminate fully featured gas products.”

Does that mean the restriction of gas stoves is inevitable? Not necessarily. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have filed bipartisan legislation to ban the federal government from using public funds to regulate gas stoves. This legislation would effectively prevent the CPSC from enforcing any rule that would “result in a limitation on the use or sale of gas stoves in the United States or would otherwise significantly increase the average price of gas stoves in the United States.”

Will there be enough bipartisan support to block the Biden administration from effectively banning gas stoves?