AOC Humiliated by GOP Congressman in Gas Stove Dispute

In the aftermath of reports that the Biden administration was looking to ban gas stoves, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) declared, “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”

Naturally, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t keep her trap shut and tried to take a shot at Jackson — and failed miserably.

The notoriously dimwitted Squad member clearly thought she had a solid burn when she pointed out, “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

Hours later, though, Rep. Jackson (who is the former White House physician for both Barack Obama and Donald Trump) shared a screenshot from one of AOC’s live streams, which shows — you guessed it — a gas stove in her kitchen.

“@aoc says gas stoves cause ‘reduced cognitive performance’ – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis?” he mocked. “AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!”

.@aoc says gas stoves cause “reduced cognitive performance” – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function! pic.twitter.com/yYF90wXiGu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

Sorry, AOC: Rep. Jackson wins this round.