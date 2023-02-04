Sending Money to ‘Joe Biden’s Crackhead Son’ Sure Is Helping China Now, Says Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson destroyed Joe Biden on Friday night for his refusal to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon and treating it like it’s not a big deal.

“Here we have a foreign military aircraft over our country spying on our critical defense installations and posing a threat to civilian aviation. That seems like a big deal.”

To illustrate his point, Carlson posed the question of how differently the United States would have responded had the spy balloon been Russian.

“Consider how would we respond if Putin were doing this — if this were a Russian spy balloon,” Carlson continued. “Well, you’d have the world’s shortest news story: ‘Russian spy balloon spotted offshore! Entire U.S. air force mobilized! Balloon reduced to vapor in seconds!’ So no, there would not be a lot of debate about what to do about a Russian spy balloon. We’d kill it instantly as you would any hostile foreign intrusion. But things turn out to be a little different when it’s a Chinese spy balloon.”

And why would it be different? The answer, Carlson pointed out, is obvious.

“As far as we know, Vladimir Putin has never sent cash to Joe Biden’s crackhead son. He probably should have — that would have been a very wise investment in retrospect. The Chinese government, long-thinking as always, did send cash to Joe Biden’s crackhead son and apparently to Joe Biden himself. And that paid off.”

It certainly did. On Friday, we also learned that the Biden administration had actually been tracking the spy balloon for months — meaning the window of opportunity to shoot it down without risking civilian casualties from falling debris was actually much, much larger than previously thought. The administration had eyes on this balloon ever since it left China and never shot it down.

As Tucker said, imagine it was a Russian spy balloon. If it had been, it would have been shot over the Pacific, and we’d probably never known about it.