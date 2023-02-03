SPY BALLOON-GATE: Beijing Biden Rears His Ugly Head

Back in 2020, Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Joe Biden for being weak on China, giving him the moniker “Beijing Biden.” Efforts to bring to light Biden’s shady business connections to the communist nation were repeatedly dismissed by the mainstream media. They clearly saw their job was to defend Biden at all costs, even at the expense of the truth, to help defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

This week, we learned that a Chinese spy balloon is being monitored by the Biden administration. Yet, when the opportunity to shoot it down while it was over a remote area presented itself, Biden chose not to take it.

On Friday, China confirmed that it is indeed Chinese but claims it was a harmless weather balloon that merely drifted way off course.

“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. “Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course.”

However, a senior defense official told reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” that the balloon was flying over sensitive sites to gather information.

Now there are reports of a second potential spy balloon in Canadian airspace that is curiously headed for the United States.

“A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by [North American Aerospace Defense Command] NORAD,” Canada’s national defence said in a statement. “Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident.”

So, now we have two suspected intelligence-gathering Chinese balloons either over the United States or heading here. This is unmistakably an act of aggression, and yet, the Biden administration seems not to be treating it seriously and insists it poses no threat. But the most troubling part of this is the failure to shoot it down, which raises major questions, and the Biden administration’s explanation just doesn’t hold up.

“It is big enough that, again, in reviewing our approach, that we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially civilian injuries, or deaths, or significant property damage, so again, this is part of our calculus in terms of our overall assessment,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters.

However, a senior defense official told CNBC that the United States military had a window of opportunity on Wednesday to shoot down the balloon as it flew over Montana, and many are pointing out it was a mistake not to shoot it down then.

“It was a mistake not to shoot down that Chinese spy balloon when it was over a sparsely populated area,” Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter. “This is not some hot air balloon, it has a large payload of sensors roughly the size of two city buses & the ability to maneuver independently.”

So, obviously, we have to ask the question: Why didn’t the Biden administration take the opportunity to shoot down the spy balloon when doing so posed minimal risk?

The most likely answer is quite frightening.