A deepfake video of Joe Biden is going viral on social media.

In the video, Deepfake Biden is presented railing against so-called trans “women,” in a rather unfiltered way.

“You will never be a real woman,” Deepfake Biden begins in the video. “You have no womb, you have no ovaries, you have no eggs. You’re a homosexual man twisted by drugs and surgery into a crude mockery of nature’s perfection.”

Deepfake Biden continues, “All the validation you get is two-faced and half-hearted. Behind your back, people mock you, your parents are disgusted and ashamed of you, your friends laugh at your ghoulish appearance behind closed doors, men are utterly repulsed by you. Thousands of years of evolution have allowed men to sniff out frauds with incredible efficiency. Even trannies who pass, look uncanny and unnatural to a man. Your bone structure is a dead giveaway. And even if you manage to get a drunk guy home with you, he’ll turn tail and bolt the second he gets a whiff of your diseased, infected axe wound. You will never be happy.”

Ouch. Deepfake Biden then addresses the issue of mental health, which is at the root of transgenderism. “You wrench out a fake smile every single morning and tell yourself it’s going to be okay. But deep inside, you feel the depression creeping up like a weed, ready to crush you under the unbearable weight. Eventually, it’ll be too much to bear.”

While the portion addressing the issue of suicide amongst people identifying as transgender is a bit harsh, Deepfake Biden ends by saying that upon their death, “Your body will decay and go back to the dust, and all that will remain of your legacy is a skeleton that is unmistakably male. This is your fate. This is what you chose. There’s no turning back.”

While the audio is spot-on for Joe Biden’s voice and cadence (save for the usual stumbles in speech), the mouth movements are far from convincing. Nevertheless, it’s the stunning realism of Deepfake Biden’s voice that is actually terrifying here. Without the accompanying video, it would be easy to conclude the speech is legitimately Joe Biden speaking, and it raises major concerns about how this technology can be used for nefarious purposes.