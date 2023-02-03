Linebacker 'Trans' Dude Demands Right to Chemically Castrate His Two 'Trans' Kids

The absolute state of the American neoliberal empire!

A hulking dude built like Ray Lewis who fancies himself a lady (she/her pronouns) appeared in the Minnesota House with some demands.

The “mother of two wonderful transgender and gender-expansive children” and a boastful member of the Transgender Movement For Liberation (liberation from what exactly is unclear) lobbied for “affirmative care” for his “trans” children – “affirmative care” being a euphemism for chemical castration drugs that permanently block natural development during puberty and/or surgical mutilations of the genitals and breasts.

Is it a coincidence that this trans woman with a trans partner has not one but TWO transgender kids? Of course not. Here they are fighting for the right to mutilate the genitals of their kids before puberty. This is not good parenting, it’s child abuse.pic.twitter.com/j4kDcUuKAF — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 3, 2023

As the gentlemen here did, these people always threaten to flee if they are not sufficiently catered to. The standard is blind obedience and reactive celebration of deviancy, no matter how extreme. Anything less is transphobic.

They love the threatening-to-leave routine because they have a refugee fetish, grasping at any chance to further victimize themselves by feigning persecution.

Yes, the transes are put-upon in the United States of Transphobic America. It’s not like the government literally flies their ridiculous flags at its embassies worldwide for unclear reasons.

American embassy in Athens displaying the Pride flag more prominently and in greater size than the American flag. pic.twitter.com/mHKXsPjtBl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 15, 2022

Bye, Felicia. Try your non-binary routine out in Belarus or Uganda. Demand “affirmation” there and see how things work out