The New #2 Dem on House Oversight Committee Paid Thousands to Chinese Foreign Agent

According to a review of campaign finance documents, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who was recently named the number two Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, was among four House members who paid thousands of dollars to a Chinese foreign agent last year.

Sing Tao U.S., a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Sing Tao News Corporation Ltd., was paid nearly $1,500 in advertising expenses during the midterm election cycle. The payments were made after Sing Tao U.S. was compelled to register as a foreign agent by the Department of Justice, which determined it was engaging in foreign political activity.

“The paper is considered pro-Beijing and receives more than half of its content from the Chinese company Star Production (Shenzhen) Limited,” Fox News Digital explained. Sing Tao U.S. claims it’s not influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Chinese government maintains one of the “world’s most restrictive media environments, relying on censorship to control information in the news, online, and on social media.”

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, Reps. Kevin Mullin, (D-Calif.), Grace Meng, (D-N.Y.), and Nicole Malliotakis, (R-N.Y.) were also found to have paid Sing Tao U.S. after it had been designated a foreign agent.