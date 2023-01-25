UK Parliament Successfully Petitioned to Debate Ending LGBT 'Education' in Schools

Here at PJ Media, we’ve never been shy about discussing the ongoing debate about the LGBT propaganda and grooming that’s going on in public schools. It should surprise no one that this debate isn’t limited to the United States. UK residents are also trying to protect their kids from this harmful material, and now they have successfully petitioned their government to debate removing this material from the primary school curriculum through Parliament’s petitioning platform.

“We believe kids shouldn’t learn about this at an early age,” the petition, created by Fares Rahmani, reads. “I am sure there are many parents who do not want their or other children taught about LGBT in primary school.”

You can read more about the Relationships Education primary school curriculum here.

All petitions reaching over 100,000 signatories “will be considered for a debate in Parliament.” This petition, which was launched on Jan. 12, 2023 and had a deadline of July 12 to reach 100,000 signatures, achieved its goal in five days. It is not clear how many of the signatures belong to valid UK residents, as signatories can select any country as their home when signing the petition, even though the site explains that only “British citizens and UK residents” can sign petitions.

At the time of this writing, it has nearly 200,000 signatures and is projected to get over 1.2 million signatures by July. A counter-petition was created days after this one hit 100,000 signatures.