WATCH: Kamala Harris Channels Her Inner Greta Thunberg

Remember back when Greta Thunberg was an innocent 16-year-old being manipulated by the climate change industry, which thrust her into the international spotlight where she gave that ridiculous speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit? She declared, “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

It was a speech that launched countless memes and an endless supply of crocodile tears, and for some reason, Kamala Harris thought it would be good to channel that poor, manipulated girl in her recent speech on abortion.

“Even then, people live in fear of what might be next because Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban, some even from the moment of conception,” Harris said. The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. And I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: How dare they? How dare they?”

Kamala: "Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban … How dare they! How dare they!" pic.twitter.com/L2vjjK9sFe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 22, 2023

What’s hilarious about this is that Greta actually looked more convincingly upset than Kamala Harris — who isn’t winning an Oscar for her performance.

How long before Kamala Harris stages her own arrest?