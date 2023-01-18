Protest Pixie Greta Thunberg Staged Her Own Arrest and We Have the Video

Tiny protest teen Greta Thunberg has a big secret: Her arrest this week at a protest in Germany was staged, apparently with the help of overly friendly police.

Before we get to the video, I have to give you a tiny bit of background.

The uber-genius class that runs Germany decided it would be a terrific idea to shut down the country’s impressive collection of nuclear power plants without a plan to replace their electrical generation capacity and reliability.

Because Germany might suffer a tsunami like the one that took out Japan’s Fukushima reactor in 2011. Never mind the fact that Germany has about as many tsunamis as Antarctica has forest fires because, seriously, the Fukushima disaster is what got this ball of nuclear-grade stupid rolling in Angela Merkel’s Berlin.

Also, ending zero-carbon nuclear power would save the environment, because reasons.

So Germany, which once had 17 working nuclear power plants generating about a quarter of the country’s power, now has just three generating far less. Those last three were due to be shut down at the end of 2022, but that got delayed by the Ukraine War. As it turns out, Berlin making itself reliant for its energy needs on a hostile foreign power like Russia was not a smart move.

But here’s where it gets really good.

Can you guess what the environmentalist whackos in charge of Germany are using to replace their carbon-free nuclear power?

Coal.

That’s right: dirty, sooty, carbon-rich coal.

The irony here has reached such toxic levels that California readers may require a Prop 65 warning.

Enter, stage left: Protest pixie Greta Thunberg.

Berlin has forced itself to go all-in on coal so hard, they’re tearing down an entire town to get to the coal underneath. As sure as darkness follows switching the power off, the usual collection of would-be world-savers showed up to protest the destruction of Erkelenz.

“Every village stays,” they chanted. “You are not alone.”

ABC News reported that some protestors complained about “excessive” use of force by the police, but I’ll ask you to make the call.

Does this look excessive to you?

LMFAO Greta literally staged being arrested for the cameras.

pic.twitter.com/qGNurU0lrO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2023

Thunberg is laughing and smiling, right up until the photographer gets her in the good light and she puts on her trademark How Dare You™ scowl. The police politely wait until it’s time to do their part in the charade, and drag Thunberg off, one presumes, to her next photo op.

I was unable to find a record of an actual arrest.

If this feels familiar, that’s because it is.

I used to feel sorry for Thunberg, who has been emotionally abused — by her parents and now by international organizations, too — her entire life.

When she first came to prominence in 2019, here’s what I had to say:

The Swedish teenager is not some science prodigy who graduated young from some Ivy League school with an advanced agree in physics or anything like that. Rather, the daughter (and granddaughter) of famous actors and opera singers suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism. I’m no medical professional, but these things might have been brought on when (according to public sources), starting at the age of eight, Thunberg was subjected to such a barrage of climate panic that she eventually became depressed and lethargic, and also developed an eating disorder.

Good on Greta, I suppose, for being depressed and lethargic no longer. She’s recovered enough to knowingly take part in a long-term environmentalist scam against the decent people of Europe who wonder how they’ll be able to afford to heat their homes.

How dare you, Greta. How dare you.

