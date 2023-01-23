Can You Guess Which Aretha Franklin Hit Is Triggering Trans Activists?

The woke snowflakes have beclowned themselves again.

A Norwegian transgender activist group is demanding that Apple Music and Spotify remove one of Aretha Franklin’s hit songs because of its allegedly offensive lyrics.

The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA) is targeting Franklin’s 1968 hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which they say “perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.”

The group claims, “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman” and is calling on the streaming platforms to cancel the song.

Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes. There is no such thing as a "natural" woman. This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music. — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 20, 2023

Many reacted to the tweet by questioning whether the Twitter account is actually a parody account. The group claims to have been founded in January 2023 and only has just over a thousand followers. However, the group insists they are not a parody account.

“For clarification, the TCMA is not a parody organization,” they tweeted. “We are a group of trans individuals seeking to make culture more fair for transgender individuals. We are based in Norway but are seeking to open a chapter in each European country and also North America.”

The Twitter account also praised Lionel Richie’s song “Three Times A Lady” as “a musical masterpiece” that is “actually about a non-binary woman (she switches genders three times in the course of their relationship).”

Somehow, I’d be willing to bet big money that Richie doesn’t agree with that assessment.

Truth be told, I have my doubts about whether this group is indeed legit or is a parody account. But the fact that I can’t be 100% sure says a lot about how absurd trans activists are when it comes to what they find offensive. The absurd tweet about Aretha Franklin’s song has been reported on by the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and other outlets.