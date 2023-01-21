Ron Klain, Joe Biden's Chief of Staff, Reportedly to Step Down

Ron Klain is reportedly planning to leave his position as Joe Biden’s chief of staff in the coming weeks. According to the New York Times, Klain has been quietly informing colleagues of his intention to retire since the midterm elections, claiming he is ready to move on.

Klain’s retirement is likely to be announced soon after Biden delivers his State of the Union address next month, but there is currently no word of a potential replacement. Klain’s tenure as Biden’s chief of staff has been a rocky one.

He has repeatedly come under fire for his tweeting. One tweet likely doomed Biden’s vaccine mandate, and others have been mocked for being out of touch. For example, last year, he retweeted an op-ed that insisted 2021 wasn’t “all bad,” and then he retweeted a poll showing Biden underwater, apparently thinking it was a good poll. As Joe Biden’s poll numbers failed to improve, even the media began scrutinizing Klain’s job performance. Honestly, Klain should have been fired a long time ago, and I suspect the only reason he wasn’t is that Klain has been a loyal Bidenista for many years now.

When things get tough for a sitting president, the Chief of Staff is a common scapegoat, and Klain’s departure would be a significant step for the White House to change course in the hopes of salvaging Joe Biden’s troubled presidency.