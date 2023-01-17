News & Politics

FACEPALM: Joe Biden Sang 'Happy Birthday' to MLK III's Wife and Forgot Her Name

By Matt Margolis 11:36 AM on January 17, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Joe Biden embarrassed himself again on Monday when he forget the name of Arndrea Waters King while attempting to sing “Happy Birthday” to her during a speech at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday breakfast.

Mrs. King is the wife of Martin Luther King III.

“Well my wife has a rule in my family, when it’s somebody’s birthday, sing ‘Happy Birthday,'” he began. He continued to sing the lyrics of “Happy Birthday,” but clearly realized too late that he forgot her name and sang, “Happy Birthday, dear Vale…” before trailing off.

Biden previously botched the name of his own Supreme Court pick days earlier at a separate MLK Day event.

