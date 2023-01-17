DNC Comes Up With Lamest Excuse for Biden’s Missing Tax Returns on Site

In the wake of Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal, and the revelation of a background check form that appeared to suggest Hunter Biden was paying an exorbitant amount in rent to his dad, it was discovered that a number of tax returns that had been on Joe Biden’s campaign website had been removed.

At some point on Tuesday, after PJ Media and other outlets had pointed out the missing tax returns, the documents were eventually replaced.

And the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which maintains the website, has the lamest excuse for the disappearing tax returns: routine maintenance.

“Last summer, in the course of regular website maintenance, a couple of links to previous tax returns were broken,” DNC spokesman Ammar Moussa told the Washington Times.

The files have reportedly been unavailable since July. “Those links are fixed now, and we look forward to Donald Trump and every 2024 GOP aspirant releasing their own tax returns,” Moussa said.

The explanation that “routine maintenance” was the cause of the files going missing doesn’t add up. The site does appear to have been redesigned since 2020, but that wouldn’t explain why select tax reforms uploaded to the site would have been deleted as a result.