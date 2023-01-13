News & Politics

VIDEO: Are These The Classified Docs in Biden's Garage?

By Matt Margolis 11:59 AM on January 13, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal got significantly worse when it was revealed that a second cache of documents was found in his Wilmington, Del., home in his garage.

Biden spoke of the scandal on Thursday, claiming it was no big deal because the garage was locked. “I’m gonna get a chance to speak on all this, God willing, soon,” Biden said. “But, as I said earlier this week, people—and by the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street, but anyway…”

This, of course, does not mean they were properly secured. In fact, an innocent campaign video from 2020 of Biden showing off his Corvette and talking about electric cars may actually prove how carelessly the documents were stored.

PJ Media previously showed this video (which has over 7.2 million views), featuring Biden with his cherished Corvette and the garage where the classified documents were found:

At approximately 1:15 in the video, you can see stacks of boxes that appear to have papers in them

(YouTube screenshot)

According to CNN, the classified documents that were found at Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center “were found in three or four boxes also containing unclassified papers that fall under the Presidential Records Act.”

So, we know that the Penn Biden Center documents were found amongst boxes, and this video, which, again, has been seen by millions of people, shows a mountain of boxes stashed in his garage. Were the classified documents in the boxes seen in the video?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

