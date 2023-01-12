WATCH: Biden Pressed on Classified Documents Found in Garage, It Does Not Go Well

On Thursday, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Joe Biden about classified documents being discovered in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., home… and it did not go well.

“Classified material, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?’ Doocy asked.

“Let me ummm… I’m gonna get a chance to speak on all this, God willing, soon,” Biden stammered. “But, as I said earlier this week, people—and by the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street, but anyway…”

This, of course, is irrelevant. The National Archives has specific standards for the storage and security of classified documents, and no one can legitimately claim that Biden’s garage (or his office at the Penn Biden Center) met those standards. The documents were likely brought there after then-Vice President Biden left office in January 2017, and since former vice presidents don’t get Secret Service protection, it is even less likely that his home had anything resembling ample security for these files.

Biden continued by insisting that “people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” even though the discovery of these documents proves otherwise.

One thing that has become clear is that Biden and his lawyer are attempting to create a very specific distinction between this situation and the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago by pointing out, “the Department of Justice was immediately uh, uh, notified. And the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of the document[s].”

But this doesn’t change the fact that Biden clearly didn’t have these documents stored securely, per NARA standards.