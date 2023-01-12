HUGE: Classified Documents Found in Joe Biden's Garage in Delaware

White House lawyers disclosed Thursday that the latest cache of classified documents from the Obama-Biden administration were found in the garage of one of Joe Biden’s Delaware homes.

“As we stated previously, we are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives,” Biden lawyer Richard Stauber said in a statement. “Following the discovery of government documents at the Penn Biden Center in November 2022, and coordinating closely with the Department of Justice, the President’s lawyers have searched the President’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, residences – the other locations where files from his Vice-Presidential office might have been shipped in the course of the 2017 transition. The lawyers completed that review last night.”

The statement is ambiguously worded and seems to suggest that Biden’s residences were searched soon after the documents were found at the Penn Biden Center in November. However, Fox News reports that the White House Counsel’s Office only searched Biden’s residences “this week” after the revelation of the documents found at Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center.

“During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings,” Stauber continued. “All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence.”

The classified documents found in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center in November were marked “sensitive compartmented information,” or SCI, indicating that the information had been gathered via intelligence sources, and some were related to Ukraine—where Biden’s son Hunter had various shady business dealings, including a cushy board position he was unqualified for and for which he was “earning” roughly $83,000 a month.

It is not yet clear what these newly discovered classified documents contain or what classification level they are, or what Joe Biden was doing with them. As vice president, Joe Biden did not have the authority to declassify any documents.

Biden’s Wilmington residence hardly looks secure. In fact, we can see it in a video released by Joe Biden’s campaign in August 2020:

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

