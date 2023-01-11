BREAKING: More of Biden's Classified Documents Turn Up

After it was revealed earlier this week that “President” Joe Biden kept a stash of classified documents in an office he used after leaving the Obama administration, his aides have been diligently searching other workspaces the former vice president was known to use to see if he swiped any other sensitive materials. And lo and behold, a second batch has been found.

Citing the old “person familiar with the matter” source, NBC is reporting that “Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration…” Neither the White House nor the DOJ would provide a comment to NBC.

Details are sparse at this time, and the classification level, number, and nature of the new Biden secret files are currently unknown, as is the location where they were found.

Biden famously commented that he was shocked that President Donald Trump took classified (at least, at one time) documents to Mar-a-Lago with him when he left the White House. Biden wondered “how that could possibly happen” and “how anyone could be that irresponsible.” Now that it appears Biden did the same thing at least twice, does that make him twice as irresponsible?

Biden also claimed to have fretted over “what data was in [Trump’s documents] that may compromise sources and methods? By that, I mean names of people who helped, er, et cetera.” He must be verily doubled over with anxiety when he thinks about the recovered batch of classified documents he himself left in the Penn Biden Center. As my PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis reported, “the documents found in Biden’s office were marked ‘sensitive compartmented information,’ or SCI, indicating that the information had been gathered via intelligence sources.” And unlike Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents, the Penn Biden Center batch was probably not kept under lock and key since the National Archives had no idea they were there. How could anyone be so irresponsible?

In September, Joe Biden was asked about the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. He said he didn't know "how anyone could be that irresponsible" and questioned "what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?" pic.twitter.com/jvw8FcBZZj — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 10, 2023

It will be interesting to see if still more classified documents surface in Biden’s old haunts since the poor codger insists he has no memory or knowledge of the ones already discovered. Under the circumstances, there’s no reason to think the former vice president only took documents to office buildings. No doubt the DOJ is requesting a judge sign off on the warrant they need to raid Biden’s beachside mansion at this very moment!