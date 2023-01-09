Who's Buying Hunter Biden's Overpriced Art? We May Soon Find Out

When we first heard that Hunter Biden had found a passion for painting, many of us laughed. When we saw the work he’d created, we laughed some more. But when we learned that Hunter was having an art show and that his pieces were expected to fetch between $75,000 and half a million dollars, it wasn’t funny anymore.

Were the crackhead-turned-artist’s paintings really worth that much? Not according to a Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic, who said they weren’t worth more than $1,000 apiece. Even Barack Obama’s former ethics chief (who knew he even had one?) said something wasn’t right.

Related: Hunter Biden’s Friends Are Preparing to Go After Those Who Investigate Him

On top of the grossly inflated prices, the shadiest part of the controversy was that all the sales were confidential — which raised red flags that Hunter Biden’s artwork could be a scheme to sell influence with his father. Yet the White House laughably claimed the anonymity was to prevent corruption.

As of now, we don’t know who bought the paintings or for exactly how much, but we might soon get to find out. According to a report from the New York Post, an Arkansas court may soon order Hunter Biden to reveal the identities of the buyers of his artwork as part of his ongoing child support case.

“In September 2022, Biden appealed to an Independence County, Ark., court for his IOUs to be reduced, claiming ‘a substantial material change’ in his ‘financial circumstances,'” the paper reported. “But Roberts, aware of Biden’s recent New York City art shows, fired back, asking the court to compel Biden to finally disclose who exactly is shelling out tens of thousands of dollars for the self-taught artist’s works.”

“When the son of the sitting President of the United States is the recipient of such high-dollar sums with no accountability or oversight, it raises concerns that the buyers may be purchasing the pieces with the intent of gaining favor with the Biden family,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said.

I can’t wait to see the list.