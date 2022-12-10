Hunter Biden's Friends Are Preparing to Go After Those Who Investigate Him

Republicans who are going to open the first investigations into the shady dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, should know that Hunter is not going to go quietly into that good night.

The presidential son has his own clique of hangers-on, school chums, and operatives who will find it advantageous to lend their expertise to help out the son of the president of the United States. And they are promising not to play nice.

In September, a group of Hunter’s friends sat down to strategize how best to defend him against the onslaught of investigations that were on the horizon at that time. They talked about legal avenues that were open to them as well as pressure points they could bring to bear on opponents. Hunter Biden’s friend and lawyer Kevin Morris chaired the meeting, and at one point, Hunter called into the meeting to offer his perspective.

Washington Post: