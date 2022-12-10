Hunter Biden's Friends Are Preparing to Go After Those Who Investigate Him

Morris, at the meeting in his California home, described defamation lawsuits the team could pursue against the presidential son’s critics, including Fox News, Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani. He outlined extensive research on two potential witnesses against Hunter Biden — a spurned business partner named Tony Bobulinski and a computer repairman named John Paul Mac Isaac.
At one point, Hunter Biden himself happened to call into the meeting, connecting briefly by video to add his own thoughts.
“They feel that there is a whole counternarrative missing because of the whole Hunter-hater narrative out there,” said liberal activist David Brock, who attended the meeting. “What we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like.” Brock was planning for a new group, Facts First USA,focused on fighting the looming House GOP investigations.
With David Brock on the team, Republicans have to know that there’s someone who takes great pleasure in destroying conservatives. The Nation has described Brock as a “conservative journalistic assassin turned progressive empire-builder.” And the threat of defamation lawsuits may dampen the enthusiasm to attack Hunter Biden from the right.
The lawsuits would be bogus, of course, but a nuisance nonetheless. And Brock — the former hard-right, anti-Clinton conservative who turned radical-left attack dog when his biography of Hillary Clinton tanked in bookstores — is the kind of person to take pleasure in causing other people grief.
The meeting was a glimpse into a sprawling infrastructure that is rapidly, almost frantically, assembling to combat Republicans’ plans to turn Hunter Biden into a major news story when the GOP takes over the House next year. The risk for Hunter Biden, and possibly for President Biden as well, is that this hodgepodge of efforts is not fully coordinating and does not share a unified approach, according to people involved in the effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics.
Hunter Bidenhas been working with Morris, his friend and sometime financial benefactor, and a team of researchers. The younger Biden has also hired several other lawyers — Chris Clark, who is handling a federal criminal investigation into his business dealings and other matters, along with a separate attorney, Joshua A. Levy, to deal directly with the House investigators.
Getting past the major media firewall is the biggest challenge facing Republican investigators. As we saw with the laptop story, even when the truth hits them over the head, major media can sabotage a story either by ignoring it or downplaying its significance.
Congress won’t be able to spread the word about what the investigations find — especially if the media denies the significance of major stories. It will be up to conservative media. And it’s good to know that people are lying in wait for them to smear and attack them.