Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin's Diagnosis Following Collapse on Field

Early Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills released a statement indicating that safety Damar Hamlin, 24, had a heart attack before his terrifying on-field collapse during Monday night’s game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said in a statement. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the game after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who made a 13-yard catch. Hamlin got up after the tackle, took a step back, and then collapsed to the ground. He quickly received medical attention on the field.

The game remains postponed with no further update on when it will take place.