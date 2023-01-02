News & Politics

BREAKING: Bills-Bengals Game Suspended After Player Collapses, Given CPR on Field

By Chris Queen 9:58 PM on January 02, 2023
UPDATE: The NFL has issued a statement on the game.

Original article: On Monday Night Football, it was a harrowing scene at the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a routine play: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins, and safety Damar Hamlin tackled Higgins. Damar took a couple of steps and collapsed.

Athletic trainers rushed to Hamlin’s side and began to assist him. Staff called a stretcher out as a hush fell over the crowd, players, and coaches.

“The entire Bills sideline surrounded Hamlin as he received care,” reported Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Multiple Bills players were visibly distressed and comforting each other as he was cared to. Many had to turn their backs to not watch Hamlin in distress.”

Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin, reportedly for nine minutes, as players for both teams knelt to pray.

Medical staff called an ambulance to take Hamlin to a hospital. Bills coach Sean McDermott gathered his players together to pray for their teammate as personnel loaded him onto the stretcher.

The NFL suspended the game, and the ambulance remained in the parking lot as staff located Hamlin’s mother.

Initital reports are that Hamlin has a pulse but was not breathing on his own. Personnel also reportedly used an AED to revive Hamlin’s heart.

Hamlin arrived at the hospital at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Hamlin is reportedly in critical condition.

The NFL has officially suspended the game for tonight. No word on whether they will cancel the game altogether.

This is a breaking story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Pray for Hamlin, his family, and everyone at the game tonight.

