BREAKING: Bills-Bengals Game Suspended After Player Collapses, Given CPR on Field

UPDATE: The NFL has issued a statement on the game.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

Original article: On Monday Night Football, it was a harrowing scene at the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a routine play: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins, and safety Damar Hamlin tackled Higgins. Damar took a couple of steps and collapsed.

Athletic trainers rushed to Hamlin’s side and began to assist him. Staff called a stretcher out as a hush fell over the crowd, players, and coaches.

“The entire Bills sideline surrounded Hamlin as he received care,” reported Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Multiple Bills players were visibly distressed and comforting each other as he was cared to. Many had to turn their backs to not watch Hamlin in distress.”

Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin, reportedly for nine minutes, as players for both teams knelt to pray.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit. According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him. Please pray for Damar Hamlin. #NFL #hamlin pic.twitter.com/39ywpzKFGP — BILLSMAFIA(12-3) (@MiningSim2XD) January 3, 2023

Medical staff called an ambulance to take Hamlin to a hospital. Bills coach Sean McDermott gathered his players together to pray for their teammate as personnel loaded him onto the stretcher.

Sean McDermott gathered his Bills team and they kneeled down together and prayed as Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CU9Dl1CXM9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 3, 2023

The NFL suspended the game, and the ambulance remained in the parking lot as staff located Hamlin’s mother.

Ambulance for Damar Hamlin is still in the parking lot. Security is working on getting his mother from the stands to ride with him. pic.twitter.com/d6qYwtgs0L — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Initital reports are that Hamlin has a pulse but was not breathing on his own. Personnel also reportedly used an AED to revive Hamlin’s heart.

Hamlin arrived at the hospital at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Damar Hamlin has arrived at a Cincinnati hospital after medical officials administered CPR on the field. 🎥: @Jatara_ pic.twitter.com/DUkyJXDQA0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 3, 2023

Hamlin is reportedly in critical condition.

I am told that Damar Hamlin has been intubated and is currently listed in critical condition. @fox19 — Tricia Macke (@FOX19Tricia) January 3, 2023

The NFL has officially suspended the game for tonight. No word on whether they will cancel the game altogether.

This is a breaking story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Pray for Hamlin, his family, and everyone at the game tonight.