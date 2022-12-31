Parental Rights Bill Introduced in Arizona

Incoming Republican Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh has introduced a bill that, if passed, would require schools to obtain parental permission before using a student’s “preferred” pronouns — essentially making it illegal for schools to secretly “socially transition” students.

“An employee or independent contractor of a school district or charter school may not knowingly address, identify or refer to a student who is under eighteen years of age by a pronoun that differs from the pronoun that aligns with the student’s biological sex unless the school district or charter school receives written permission from the student’s parent,” Kavanaugh’s legislation reads.

That such a bill is even necessary is a sad reflection of how extreme the transgender cult has become, but unfortunately, that’s where we’re at. It is the latest parental rights in education law of several that have been introduced and/or passed in other states.

“Under my bill you can call a person by a different pronoun or you can even call the person by a name associated with the opposite biological gender, so long as the parents have given permission,” Kavanagh said of his legislation.

The transgender cult often assists children as they socially transition under the assumption that their choice won’t be accepted at home. However, Kavanagh argues that parents only want what’s best for their children, and therefore, they ought to be informed.

“Transgender students are often under psychological stress,” he explained. “In fact there’s a term…called gender dysphoria and that type of condition needs parental assistance and perhaps even medical attention that the parents refer the student to. This cannot happen if the school keeps the parents in the dark.”

Gender dysphoria is associated with higher rates of mental health issues, including depression and suicidal thoughts. Keeping parents in the dark about their children’s gender dysphoria could mean that the real psychological problems these children are facing are not being addressed.

A recent comprehensive study found that there is no medical benefit for young people to receive so-called “gender-affirming care.”

Unfortunately, with Katie Hobbs (D) taking office as governor in January, it is unlikely that she would sign the bill if it passes.