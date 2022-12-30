Biden Suddenly Fancies Himself a Uniter Again… and I Can’t Stop Laughing

In 2020, Joe Biden based his entire campaign on the lie that he was a uniter who would work with Republicans and force compromise. Considering the slim majorities in the House and Senate, achieving compromise would have been a smart move. Despite giving the standard lip service to “unity” and “bipartisanship” in his inaugural address, polls showed that Americans doubted his ability to “bring the country closer together” from the beginning.

And it didn’t really take long for Biden to give up the ruse. In April of last year, Biden’s then-press secretary Jen Psaki admitted that he never actually intended to work with Republicans on Capitol Hill at all. Of course, no one actually needed Jen Psaki to point that out. It was obvious from the beginning, and remains obvious to this day, as Joe Biden has pursued the most radical and divisive political agenda since Barack Obama.

But, a lot has changed since the White House admitted they didn’t care about working with Republicans, because now the White House is trying to sell the narrative that Biden is Mr. Unity again, and I can’t even.

“President Biden promised to bring the country together,” the White House said in a tweet. “And he’s achieved one of the most successful bipartisan records in recent American history.”

Right. Bipartisan in the same way that the J6 Committee was “bipartisan.”

A yes, that’s a real tweet, and not from a parody account.

President Biden promised to bring the country together – and he’s achieved one of the most successful bipartisan records in recent American history. pic.twitter.com/qLBbmYQkwg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2022

The truth is that Joe Biden has barely tried to get Republican support for the centerpieces of his legislative agenda. The American Rescue Plan Act and the falsely named Inflation Reduction Act were both passed without any Republican votes. The reason Biden failed to get his Build Back Better plan passed was because, in addition to being unable to get any Republican votes, he failed to get Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V) to support it.

When Joe Biden also wanted to overhaul elections with the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act, he was not only willing to do so without any Republican support, but he called for the end of the filibuster, which would have prevented Republicans from blocking the legislation. Does that sound like the actions of a uniter who seeks compromise?

And don’t even get me started on his unprecedented and unjustified raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Joe Biden has only been successful at uniting the country about how awful he is at being president. His poll numbers have been underwater since August 2021 and have failed to return to positive territory despite every gimmick and scheme he’s tried. In fact, Joe Biden saw the largest and quickest decline in popularity of any president. I’m not sure if he really wants to brag about that though. A significant majority of the American voters also believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction under Biden.

Biden spent weeks ramping up his divisive rhetoric against Trump supporters, labeling them “semi-fascists” and “threats to our democracy” in a carefully crafted campaign. It culminated in a primetime speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia that, ironically, bore an uncanny resemblance to a Hitler rally, both in style and rhetoric.

So, why, after nearly two years of bitter partisanship, is Joe Biden trying to rebrand himself as a uniter again? Could it be the foundation of a reelection campaign? A comedy tour? A symptom of his senility? Whatever it is, Americans know the truth.