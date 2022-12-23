News & Politics

WATCH: A (Drunk?) Pelosi Botches the Name of Holiday in Final Speech

By Matt Margolis 4:36 PM on December 23, 2022
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday, Nancy Pelosi gave what is likely to be her final floor speech as speaker of the House.

It sure was a memorable one. Not so much because of anything deep and profound she might have said, but because she sounds completely sloshed. In fact, before ending the speech, she gave a typical holiday greeting for a liberal… and totally botched the name of “Kwanzaa.”

It seems rather appropriate that in her last speech she would sound drunk and botch the name of a fake holiday, doesn’t it?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM NANCY PELOSI
