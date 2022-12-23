WATCH: A (Drunk?) Pelosi Botches the Name of Holiday in Final Speech

On Friday, Nancy Pelosi gave what is likely to be her final floor speech as speaker of the House.

It sure was a memorable one. Not so much because of anything deep and profound she might have said, but because she sounds completely sloshed. In fact, before ending the speech, she gave a typical holiday greeting for a liberal… and totally botched the name of “Kwanzaa.”

Pelosi ends her final speech as Speaker of the House by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and a "Happy Shwanza" pic.twitter.com/LtcMeA8KIT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2022

It seems rather appropriate that in her last speech she would sound drunk and botch the name of a fake holiday, doesn’t it?