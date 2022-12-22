Conservatives Must Take Back Our School Boards

These days, it seems like liberal indoctrination is everywhere. You can’t even trust Disney movies not to indoctrinate your young ones, and if you send your child to college, you should consider yourself lucky if they don’t graduate a die-hard communist. At times, it feels like it’s out of your control since you can’t change the content that Hollywood produces and you can’t monitor your kids when they go off to college.

So what can you do? The best thing is to ensure a solid foundation while they’re in elementary school through high school. This probably sounds impossible because we know that education is dominated by liberal teachers and administrators who would sooner expose your child to a Drag Queen Story Hour, teach them critical race theory (CRT) or social-emotional learning (SEL), or convince them they’re transgender than stick to the basics. But there are options.

It may seem like parents who don’t want their kids exposed to harmful left-wing ideology are in the minority. But the truth is that polls have shown that voters largely oppose sexual indoctrination of young school students and support allowing transgender people to participate on teams corresponding to their biological sex. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. With that in mind, conservatives can do their part to protect their kids and the kids in their community by running for their local school board.

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a training session for school board members across the state that he endorsed, as well as potential school board candidates statewide. The event was called the “Freedom Blueprint.”

Today I hosted a training session for school board members & potential candidates. We earned historic victories in key school board races because our candidates stood up for parents’ rights & student success. I look forward to helping school board candidates in the 2024 cycle! pic.twitter.com/dIKX1q0wLN — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) December 20, 2022

DeSantis understands the importance of electing conservatives to school boards.

“It wasn’t rocket science,” he said. “We were just educating our voters about who shared our values and who didn’t — that’s it. We were confident once they had that information, they were going to be able to make the right decisions.”

There were reportedly between 150 and 200 people in attendance at the seminar, which not only featured DeSantis but also current and past education officials like former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The co-founders of Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ organization, spoke about the need to empower parents.

Several major school boards, including the Sarasota County School Board, Clay County School Board, Duval County School Board, Miami-Dade School Board, and Martin County School Board, were flipped thanks to victories by candidates who DeSantis endorsed.

Thanks to DeSantis, conservatives in Florida can now take back the education system in their state. But one state isn’t enough. We must make this happen everywhere. Red states and blue states. We must protect our kids from those who see them as belonging to the state.

How many more stories must we hear about teachers grooming young impressionable children for the transgender cult before we do something about it? How much longer will you tolerate your kids being taught that white people are evil and that minorities are perpetually oppressed? When we send our kids to school, we trust that educators will educate them, not indoctrinate them. And sadly, if you read conservative media regularly, you know that we can’t trust our school systems anymore.

We gotta take this fight to the frontlines before it’s too late.