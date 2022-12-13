John Fetterman Makes NYT's List of 'Most Stylish' in 2022

Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who typically wore hoodies and shorts at campaign events, has achieved a unique distinction by being named one of the “most stylish” people in 2022, not by the Babylon Bee, but according to the New York Times.

“The senator-elect from Pennsylvania is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol,” the so-called paper of record wrote, explaining Fetterman’s appearance on the list. That’s all they said about him, and I suppose you can understand why.

Despite the glowing endorsement of his fashion choices, Capitol Hill has a dress code, and Fetterman will be expected to wear a jacket and a tie, a look he has problems with.

It’s hard to gauge whether the New York Times thinks Fetterman’s scruffy and drab appearance is truly the epitome of style or not. The article describes itself as “High and low. Fun and serious. Curious and open-minded. Reveling in characters.”

“Love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common,” the article explains. “At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves.”

Yeah, we talked about Fetterman’s fashion choices, but not in a good way.