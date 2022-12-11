Elon Musk Declares His Preferred Pronouns... and They're EPIC!

Elon Musk has not only become Twitter’s CEO, but he’s also become the platform’s chief troll, and it’s quite awesome. It was great seeing liberals freak out when Musk first attempted to buy Twitter, and now they’re getting triggered on pretty much a daily basis by the things he’s posting. In the aftermath of the latest installment of The Twitter Files detailing the effort to censor Donald Trump, Musk posted the following meme:

Are more secrets coming? What might they be about? Musk may have given us a clue with the following meme:

Oh my… what might be coming? Well, the coup de grâce came with another tweet that might suggest something big is on the verge of being exposed. Very early Sunday morning, Fauci declared, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

It is not clear if this statement is in reference to forthcoming Twitter files about to be released or just a general expression of derision towards Fauci, but you can imagine that, between the left’s love of Dr. Fauci and its being brainwashed by the transgender movement, his epic tweet declaring his pronouns didn’t go over well with them.

Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) quickly expressed support for Musk’s new pronouns. “I affirm your pronouns Elon,” she said.