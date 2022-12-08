Incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Promises Investigation Into Biden Impeachable Offense

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, says that the Biden administration may have engaged in a quid pro quo with Saudi Arabia, and he appeared to suggest that this was an impeachable offense per the Democrats’ own standards.

Back in October, Saudi Arabia said that Joe Biden tried to get OPEC+ to delay a cut in oil production until after the midterm elections were over.

“It appears that Joe Biden went on his hands and knees to Saudi Arabia and begged them to increase oil production before the election — which of course would drop the price of gasoline right before the election,” Comer told Just The News.

“We wonder, was it an agreement where Biden said to them, ‘You could do whatever you want after the election. You could cut production after the election to increase prices so you could make more money. Just help me out before this election?'” Comer asked. “If so, the Democrats used to call that a quid pro quo.”

Comer even said that if true, it’s far worse than what Democrats accused Trump of to justify impeaching him.

“I would make a strong argument that that was a more serious quid pro quo than Donald Trump asking Ukraine, ‘Hey, do you have any evidence of corruption here?'” Comer said. “Because it sure looks like corruption.”

When the Republicans take over the House, Comer says they will investigate whether or not Biden cut a deal with Saudi Arabia.