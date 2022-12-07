AOC Is Under Investigation by the House Committee on Ethics

There is not much to go on at the moment, but it would appear that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee sent out the following press release:

Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A), 17A(c)(1), and 17A(j), the Acting Chairwoman and Acting Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23, 2022. The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee. The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the 118th Congress.

According to Forbes, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez stated, “The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests.”

This is a developing story, and PJ Media will provide further information as it becomes available.