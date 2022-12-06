Andy Biggs Challenging Kevin McCarthy for House Speakership

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) has announced he will run against current minority leader Kevin McCarthy for the position of House Speaker.

“It is time for new leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Biggs wrote in an op-ed in the Daily Caller announcing his candidacy. “People are thrilled that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reign of Leftist extremism is ending. The question is whether we will be treated to the status quo that will move us along the same path, though perhaps more slowly.”

In the aftermath of the disappointing midterm elections, Biggs has called for a complete overhaul of the GOP’s leadership. “We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo, or because the challenge is accompanied by some minimal risk.”

We will never defeat or change the status quo, which is taking us to the Leftist’s vision of America, by selecting a status quo candidate as the third most powerful person in the government. The Republican candidate was created by, elevated by and maintained by the establishment. Is this not the pivotal point of our generation? What will two more years under the Biden Regime look like if we do not have a leader who will stand up to its objectives? Or, If Republicans don’t use every available tool to preserve our rights and defeat the assault by Biden?

Biggs previously challenged McCarthy last month in a vote among the Republican caucus, in which McCarthy was elected by a vote of 188 to 31 to be the party’s nominee. McCarthy needs to garner 218 votes to win.