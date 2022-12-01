Joe Biden Thinks He's The Swellest President Ever

If you thought that Barack Obama was a shameless narcissist, it looks like Joe Biden has overshadowed him.

I can still remember when Obama essentially declared himself to be one of the top four presidents in history. “I would put our legislative and foreign policy accomplishments in our first two years against any president — with the possible exceptions of Johnson, F.D.R., and Lincoln — just in terms of what we’ve gotten done in modern history,” he told Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes in December 2011. That was a bunch of horsefeathers of course — in fact, there’s a very strong case for Obama being the worst president.

But, as bad as it was that Obama thought he was a top-four president, Joe Biden seems to think he’s the cream of the crop.

“I tell you what. No one’s ever done as much as president as this administration’s doing. Period,” Biden said while speaking at the White House Tribal Nations Summit.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been underwater since his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. His administration has been plagued by historic inflation, record-high gas prices, a border catastrophe, and a supply chain crisis, among other things. Yet he surprisingly believes he’s the bee’s knees.

You just can’t make this stuff up.