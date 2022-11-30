Will The Left Cancel Mr. Rogers Now?

On Wednesday, I came across a clip of Fred Rogers during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and had to watch it.

In the clip, Carson talks to Rogers about a song he sang on his show, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, called “Everybody’s Fancy.”

In the clip below, they’re going over the lyrics, and Carson asks about the second verse of the song.

“Boys are from the beginning. Girls are girls, right from the start. Everybody’s fancy. Everybody’s fine. Your body’s fancy. And so is mine,” Rogers quoted.

Rogers then explained why he felt the song was so important. “Because sometimes children think that they might change — they might have to change after a while.”

The audience laughed. “And you know, we laugh about that now. But it’s because we had that concern when we were little.”

“Yeah, because you’re really not sure and you thought maybe you become a girl or the girl would become a boy, Right?” Carson asked.

“Exactly,” Rogers agreed.

“Happens frequently out here,” Carson quipped, causing the audience to laugh hysterically. “Sometimes.”

Mr Rogers got it pic.twitter.com/zcI8gN1u1M — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 30, 2022

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood ran from 1968 until 2001, and no one ever objected to those lyrics. Why would they? Biological sex is an objective fact. Rogers knew that and saw his song as a way to teach children to be okay with who they are because that can’t be changed. Between Rogers’ song and his remarks to Carson, it seems inevitable that he’ll be canceled by the left or his “transphobic” beliefs will be memory-holed.