MyPillow, MySlippers, MyCoffee… MyRNC? Mike Lindell to Run for RNC Chair

On Friday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed that he intends to announce a bid to run for chairman of the Republican National Committee.

“Guys, if you support me running against Ronna McDaniel, please email me,” Lindell said on his video podcast The Lindell Report.

“We’ve got to save our country. We can’t have the RNC out there if they can’t change. I’ve said it before, they need to change what they’re doing based on the current footprint in the country. You need a different input to get a different output.”

Current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has already indicated that she plans to seek another term for the position, which she has held since 2017. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) is also reportedly interested in running but has not officially declared yet.

Lindell’s bid is likely going nowhere, and frankly, he should be focusing on building his business.