Five Developments That Waited Until After the Midterms

Did you notice that there have been many stories breaking recently that are inconvenient to the left-wing narrative? I did. And I noticed that they came out after the midterm elections were over — when they’d have no impact on the vote. Wasn’t that nice and convenient? Here are five of those stories.

Newsom’s budget deficit

After back-to-back years of running surpluses, this week we learned that California is back in the red. Back in May, the Golden State had a nearly $98 billion surplus, but new projections show that California will have a $25 billion deficit in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Luckily for Gov. Gavin Newsom, voters reelected him last week before the news broke. The story may not have doomed Newsom’s reelection bid, but it could have helped some GOP candidates running for Congress.

Rudy Giuliani cleared

The Biden administration and the Democrats have gone after anyone remotely tied to Donald Trump. One man they targeted for destruction was Rudy Giuliani. A two-year investigation into possible violations of foreign lobbying ended this week without charges — effectively clearing him of wrongdoing. Boy, what stellar timing.

New York City crime

The crime issue was so influential this year that it threatened to oust Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) from office. So the liberal media did everything possible to pretend that crime wasn’t an issue. But now that the midterms are over and the red wave didn’t materialize, the New York Times decided it was finally safe to report on crime again.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness killed

In a blatantly transparent move to bribe young voters to get to the polls, Joe Biden announced a student loan relief plan over the summer. So it should come as no surprise that young voters came out in droves in the midterm elections, effectively saving the Democrats from a red wave. And conveniently, a few days after the election, a federal judge struck down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan. Whew, that was close!

No nuke secrets at Mar-a-Lago!

It seems like forever since the Biden administration grossly abused its power by raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, allegedly because Trump had nuclear secrets. Liberals, still holding onto the idea that Trump is a Russian asset, took the allegations as proof that he was going to sell nuclear secrets to our enemies. It was all bogus, of course, so it should come as no surprise that the Washington Post waited until now to admit that Trump had no nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago.