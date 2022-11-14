The House Majority Has Been Called. Sort Of.

In an otherwise disappointing election, it is bittersweet to announce that two outlets are projecting that the GOP has won a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Hallie Jackson, a senior Washington correspondent for NBC News, announced her network’s projection on TODAY with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. After questioning the impact of the House projection on the upcoming runoff election in Georgia, Jackson and Savannah Guthrie discussed NBC News’ prediction that the final tally of House seats will give the Republicans 219 and the Democrats 216.

With such a razor-thin majority, Jackson said, “that very, very slim majority means that the actual work of governing is just gonna be trickier.” Jackson also predicted — correctly, I should add — that the Republican majority would launch multiple investigations into Joe Biden and his administration.

Officially, NBC News says the House majority is undecided at this point. However, the Daily Caller also projected that Republicans will flip the House, and have a 219-216 seat majority.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Republicans are now projected to win control of the United State House of Representatives, after gaining 7 seats, 2 more than they needed to win control of the chamber. pic.twitter.com/yFZ9lz1riP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2022

PJ Media partner Decision Desk HQ still hasn’t called the House yet, though its tally puts the GOP at 212 seats to the Democrats’ 201.