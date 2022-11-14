News & Politics

The House Majority Has Been Called. Sort Of.

By Matt Margolis 12:01 PM on November 14, 2022
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

In an otherwise disappointing election, it is bittersweet to announce that two outlets are projecting that the GOP has won a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Hallie Jackson, a senior Washington correspondent for NBC News, announced her network’s projection on TODAY with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. After questioning the impact of the House projection on the upcoming runoff election in Georgia, Jackson and Savannah Guthrie discussed NBC News’ prediction that the final tally of House seats will give the Republicans 219 and the Democrats 216.

With such a razor-thin majority, Jackson said, “that very, very slim majority means that the actual work of governing is just gonna be trickier.” Jackson also predicted — correctly, I should add — that the Republican majority would launch multiple investigations into Joe Biden and his administration.

Officially, NBC News says the House majority is undecided at this point. However, the Daily Caller also projected that Republicans will flip the House, and have a 219-216 seat majority.

PJ Media partner Decision Desk HQ still hasn’t called the House yet, though its tally puts the GOP at 212 seats to the Democrats’ 201.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022 ELECTIONS
Trending
Editor's Choice