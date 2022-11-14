Here's How We Hold the Radical Left Accountable

It would be an understatement to say that the 2022 midterm elections didn’t pan out as we hoped. We expected a red wave in the House, and in the final weeks before Election Day, control of the U.S. Senate even seemed within reach. The fundamentals were all in our favor.

Despite what was an overly disappointing election, we’re looking at a 219-seat majority in the House. This means that Joe Biden’s legislative agenda is now dead in the water. This means that investigations into the origins of COVID-19, Biden administration corruption, and the weaponization of the DOJ are coming. We got that done!

Going forward, though, it is clear that conservatives need a course correction. We have to figure out what went wrong, especially since, according to the Cook Political Report, Republicans got nearly 5 million more votes nationwide than Democrats in House races.

And then there’s the Senate. Yes, Democrats held onto the majority, but the runoff election in Georgia is still consequential. As PJM’s Chris Queen noted, “In some ways, that 50th GOP Senate seat is a hedge against Biden and the Democrats running roughshod over the American people.”

No matter what happens, we need your help more than ever to hold the Biden administration accountable as we head into the 2024 presidential election. Today is the last day to use our VIPWEEK promo code to get 45% off of your VIP membership. So hurry up, because you only have until midnight to take advantage of this huge deal.

With this discount, a standard VIP membership (which includes access to all the premium content at PJM, the members-only comment section, live VIP chats with your favorite writers and podcasters, and an ad-free experience) will only cost you a little over $4.00/month if you choose an annual plan. That’s less than the price of a gallon of gas in Joe Biden’s America! For $6.50/month, you can become a VIP GOLD member and access all the aforementioned benefits at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms. We offer both monthly and annual memberships.

It’s important that we don’t allow ourselves to be discouraged by the 2022 midterms. Republicans got more votes nationwide than Democrats. We can win, and with your help, we can save America!