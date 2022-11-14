An Open Letter to Georgia Conservatives

Dear Georgia conservatives,

Even though the rest of the country is lamenting the midterm election results, we had a good night last Tuesday for the most part.

We re-elected Brian Kemp for a second term as governor of Georgia (Buh-bye, Stacey!), and Kemp’s popularity helped carry all of the statewide offices. Burt Jones will be our lieutenant governor, and we re-elected Chris Carr and Brad Raffensperger. And, for crying out loud, we elected our first Hispanic statewide elected official in Insurance Commissioner John King*!

Our House races went really well. We flipped the 6th district — granted, redistricting helped accomplish that — and elected the amazing Rich McCormick to fill that seat. We nearly flipped the 2nd district, and the 10th district is sending a terrific man to Washington in Mike Collins.

The only grey clouds on Election Night came in the Senate race. Herschel Walker came so close to unseating Raphael Warnock (Gee thanks, Chase Oliver), but, alas, we find ourselves in a runoff.

Yes, it feels like déjà vu, but it means we have another chance to write one of the wrongs from the 2020 election. We know that lower Republican turnout put Warnock in office in the first place, and now we can fix that mistake.

We’ve heard that all signs point to the GOP taking the House by the slimmest of margins, and we know that the Democrats are up to 50 seats in the Senate. We can’t let the Senate numbers get us discouraged.

Don’t allow yourself to fall into the mindset of, “If the Dems have 50 seats already, there’s no point in voting.” That’s the attitude the Democrats are counting on to put a reliable Biden vote back in the seat in Warnock — this time for six years instead of two.

Sure, there’s not a huge difference between 50-50 and 51-49, but if the GOP is at parity with the Democrats, our chances of holding back the Biden agenda are better, even with Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote. In some ways, that 50th GOP Senate seat is a hedge against Biden and the Democrats running roughshod over the American people.

I also get that Walker isn’t the most exciting and engaging candidate. Heck, he’s my childhood hero and a man I still love and respect, and I think we could’ve done better. But he’s the candidate we have right now. I do think he’ll be a solid Republican senator who will look out for the people of Georgia.

But we have to put him into office for him to be effective. That means you have to vote and encourage other conservatives to vote. Don’t let the runoff frustrate you. Don’t let the balance of power in the Senate discourage you.

Do you want a senator who advocates and votes for your values? This year, that choice for senator is Herschel Walker. It’s up to you to vote for him, and I encourage you do to so. Let’s fight for the Georgia we know and love.

*For those of you outside of Georgia who are reading this, Kemp appointed King when Jim Beck had to resign due to federal indictments against him.