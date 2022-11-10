Kayleigh McEnany Has Advice for Trump Regarding His 2024 Announcement

On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany warned her former boss Donald Trump against making any announcement about the 2024 election before all of the midterm election races were decided.

“I know there’s a temptation to start talking about 2024 — no, no, no, no, no,” McEnany said on Fox News’s Outnumbered. “2022 is not over.”

“Every Republican’s energy needs to go to grinding the Biden agenda to a halt,” she added, “and that could go straight through the state of Georgia.”

When host Harris Faulker asked whether her advice extended to Trump, McEnany said, “absolutely.”

“I think he needs to put it on pause, absolutely,” she said.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Florida Gov. DeSantis should campaign for Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff, but former Pres. Trump should delay his Nov. 15th announcement and stay away from the race:pic.twitter.com/w64ZfP9ra6 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 9, 2022

On Monday, Trump teased that he had a very big announcement coming on Tuesday, November 15, which he’ll make from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.