This Is the 'Most Important Election in Our Lifetime...' Until the Next Election

There are a lot of things I’m looking forward to on Wednesday after the midterm elections are over.

First, I’m looking forward to the GOP winning the House and hopefully the Senate. That’s a no-brainer. I’m also looking forward to no longer getting countless emails and texts from campaigns urging me to vote, donate, or react to something. Seriously, I’m ready to go off-grid at this point.

But I’m also looking forward to no longer hearing the tired cliché that this is “the most important election of our lifetime.”

Biden has been using this line in his stump speech all season, and it takes little effort to find media columns and articles expressing the same sentiment. You’ll also remember we heard the same thing in 2020, and in 2018. and of course, back further, pretty much every two years.

Slate traces the use of the phrase to at least as far back as 1805. So yeah, so the phrase makes Joe Biden look young in comparison… no wonder he uses it.

So we can either keep using this absurdly meaningless platitude as if it means something or just accept the fact that all it means is that each current election is more important than all the previous because it’s the only one we can do anything about.