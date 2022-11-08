The Media Wants You to Accept the Democrats Stealing Elections Tonight

As I previously reported, there have been several close elections in the past that showed Republicans winning on Election Day. But through various legal challenges and the discovery and counting of additional ballots, the Republicans’ leads suspiciously vanish, and the Democrats are declared the victor.

It should come as no surprise that the media is now trying to convince the public that when this happens, it is normal, and there’s nothing nefarious about it. For weeks now, the Biden administration has been conditioning the public to expect that the final results of the midterm elections may not be known for days. While it’s true there have been close elections in the past that have taken a few days to sort, those were generally rare. Now we’re told it’s completely normal.

ABC News has gone so far as to say that despite Republican candidates having apparent leads in various races, their leads “will dwindle, or crumble completely, after perceived ‘dumps’ of votes are recorded by state election officials who count mail-in and absentee ballots in the days — or even weeks — following Election Day.”

They cited the 2020 election as an example. “This phenomenon was popularized as the ‘red mirage’ or the ‘blue shift’ after the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump took a deceptive lead in several competitive states on Election Day due to delays in counting of Democrats’ mail-in ballots — their preferred method of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic — only to eventually dissipate when the entire reserve of votes was totaled.”

Who can forget those statistically anomalous ballot dumps in various battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan (etc.) that saw Biden jump into the lead, with few, if any, votes being added to Trump’s tally?

Curiously, left-wing Politico has taken a different approach and is suddenly concerned about election integrity — a mere two years after the presidential election that was dubbed by the media as the “fairest and most secure election in history.” Now, Politico seems prepared to attribute Republican victories tonight to elections being hacked.

In short, according to the liberal media, if the GOP wins, the elections were probably hacked, but if Democrats win — even under suspicious circumstances — it’s legit.