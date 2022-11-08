News & Politics

How Can You Not Love Kari Lake?

By Matt Margolis 4:32 PM on November 08, 2022
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

During a press conference on Tuesday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake destroyed a reporter for asking whether she would join a Trump ticket if he runs in 2024, and it was glorious.

“If Donald Trump announces, as expected, to be president and you win the governorship of Arizona, you’re likely to be talked about as a VP candidate. Do you plan to serve your entire term in Arizona, or are you open to being the VP?”

“Are you new covering this race?” Lake asked. “Because we’ve talked about this before. We’ve talked about this. I’ve answered this question. I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms, and I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We’re going to make you guys into journalists again. So get ready. It’s going to be a fun eight years. I can’t wait to be working with you.”

Seriously, how can you not love Kari Lake? She was absolutely right to call out that reporter. She shut down rumors of her joining a Trump 2024 ticket last month, and there’s no reason why a reporter wouldn’t know that.

